Shafaq News- Hormuz

A supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil caught fire and exploded after striking a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Saturday, hours after another tanker was involved in a similar incident in the strategic waterway.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy claimed the second vessel had attempted to navigate an unauthorized route while disabling its navigation and radar systems.

The explosion in the engine room left the tanker immobilized, the statement added.

The IRGC did not identify the vessel or provide details about its flag, ownership or any casualties.