Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Authorities in Chamchamal district, Al-Sulaymaniyah province, have launched five flood prevention projects and cleared rainwater drains and flood channels ahead of the rainy season, District Commissioner (Qaimaqam) Aso Bakr told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The projects, financed with funds remaining from last year’s donation and relief campaigns, include a water retention basin in upper Chamchamal with a capacity of 350,000 cubic meters, two floodwater drainage channels in Takiya subdistrict, and a large concrete box culvert in the district center, according to Bakr.

Work is also underway to widen a bridge and construct a retaining wall in the Shorsh and Aghjalar subdistricts to protect homes and public infrastructure from flooding.

In December 2025, severe flooding hit Chamchamal particularly hard, affecting more than 1,000 homes and 150 commercial properties and damaging roads, water infrastructure, and public facilities. The district recorded over 127 millimeters of rainfall during the storm, compared with more than 173 millimeters in nearby Takiya. The disaster prompted an official review of flood preparedness and emergency response, with several senior Chamchamal officials resigning after investigations.