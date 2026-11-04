Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday called on all political forces to take an active part in the Kurdistan parliament and settle their differences within it, as the legislature resumed work after a two-year standstill.

"The parliament is the highest institution representing the will of all the people of Kurdistan," Barzani said in a statement, expressing hope that the step would help break the political deadlock and foster cooperation among all parties.

Fifty-two of the parliament's 100 members attended Wednesday's session, which elected the presidium for its sixth term. Vala Fareed of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) became speaker, Rami Nouri, a Christian representative, deputy speaker, and Mona Qahwaji, a Turkmen representative, secretary.

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the New Generation Movement led a boycott of the session, though some lawmakers from boycotting blocs attended against their leaders' positions. The PUK said the session lacked political and legal legitimacy, while the KDP insisted it was legal and necessary to revive the legislature.

The legislature had been stalled since the October 2024 elections by disputes between the KDP and PUK, which have also held up the formation of a new regional government.

Read more: Top Iraqi court delays KRG cabinet dispute