Shafaq News- Ilam

Amber Bou rice, a distinctive aromatic variety grown in the Sirwan plains of Ilam province in western Iran, represents more than an agricultural product. Passed down through generations, it reflects the region's farming traditions, cultural identity, and food heritage.

However, declining rainfall and shrinking water resources are threatening its cultivation, raising concerns about the future of the traditional crop.

According to Iran's Mehr News Agency, local farmers have preserved Amber Bou cultivation techniques for generations, passing down knowledge of planting, harvesting, and managing the crop. Its distinctive aroma, flavor, and cooking quality have helped it gain recognition beyond Ilam province.

Efforts are underway to register its cultivation and harvesting practices on Iran's national intangible cultural heritage list. Agricultural tourism has also been proposed as a way to promote the tradition and support rural communities.

Water Shortages Threaten Production

Limited water supplies, declining rainfall, and restrictions on water-intensive crops have made cultivation increasingly difficult, reducing the area devoted to rice in some parts of the province.

Ali Najafi Far, head of Ilam's Agricultural Research and Training Center and Natural Resources Department, said Amber Bou rice carries significant economic and cultural value, stressing that “water shortages should not lead to abandoning its cultivation.”

He called for science-based solutions, including early-maturing rice varieties, modern irrigation systems, and laser land leveling to improve water efficiency. “We need a farmer training and stronger agricultural research and extension services,” he noted.

Economic and Cultural Importance

Ali Reza Tolabi, head of the Agricultural Jihad Organization in Ilam, said Sirwan is one of the province's main rice-producing areas, with suitable farmland and favorable climatic conditions.

According to figures he provided, rice cultivation covers more than 1,250 hectares in the district, with production estimated at around 4,000 tons of milled rice this year.

Tolabi said the organization supports farmers through technical guidance, suitable seeds, and agricultural assistance.

Meanwhile, Ali Hosseini, head of the Agricultural Jihad Department in Sirwan, said his office provides farmers with advice on seed selection, planting schedules, water management, and pest control. Support also includes certified seeds, fertilizers, and efforts to provide low-interest loans.

Preserving Amber Bou, however, requires more than maintaining production. It also means protecting generations of agricultural knowledge and traditions that connect local communities to their land.

With growing pressure on water resources, agricultural authorities and research institutions face the challenge of balancing the preservation of this heritage with sustainable farming practices.

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