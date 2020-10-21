Iran’ Ilam overpasses the red zone in Covid-19 infections and deaths

shafaq News / Ilam, Qom and Markazi are the top Iranian provinces in the number of deaths. A spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Health confirmed, on Wednesday.



A Hospital director in Ilam who contracted the virus said that Covid-19 has spread widely in the country blaming officials for not insuring support to citizens.

“in the past 24 hours 245 infections and 7 dead were recorded in the province of Ilam, bringing the total number of deaths to 315 cases, and infections to 13,492” He added.

According to Iran Press, despite these shocked numbers, In the World Health Organization's COVID-19 clinical trial study, Iran was ranked first among 30 countries in terms of its participation in the Solidarity Clinical Trial, a global effort to find an effective treatment for COVID-19.



