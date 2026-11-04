Shafaq News- Washington

The US Treasury on Wednesday added secondary sanctions warnings to the existing sanctions listings of two Baghdad-based banks and several Iraqi individuals, according to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The banks are the International Development Bank for Investment and Finance (IDB) and the Islamic Regional Cooperation Bank, both in Baghdad. The IDB was designated on Oct. 15 for allegedly giving Iran access to US dollars, and Iraq's central bank later barred it from all dollar transactions.

Updated individual listings include Ali Maarij Al-Bahadly, born in Maysan province in 1966 and residing in Baghdad and Amarah, who is linked to Salim Ahmed Said. They also include brothers Abdulhasan and Majid Ali Akbar Namdar Al-Mandalawi, both based in Dubai and linked to Shams and Bahr Trading Company, along with Waleed Khaled Hameed Al-Samarra'i and Thamoud Mohammed Muhsin Al-Azzawi.

The warning was also added to two companies in Said's network: VS Oil Terminal, which lists an address at Khor Al-Zubair port in Basra, and VS Tankers, also known as Al Iraqia Shipping Services.