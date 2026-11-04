Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq rejects the use of Arab media platforms to incite against and insult other states, including by hosting figures wanted by Iraqi courts or convicted by them, Baligh Abu Kalal, head of the Executive Body of the Communications and Media Commission (CMC), said on Wednesday.

Speaking as head of Iraq's delegation to the 56th regular session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Abu Kalal said some outlets, without naming them, give such figures airtime to present their views as if they represented Iraqi public opinion. “Iraq is not seeking to ban criticism or restrict dissenting opinions, but wants a distinction drawn between legitimate free expression and incitement, and for documented legal cases to be taken into account when hosting political and media figures, with a guaranteed right of reply.”

Abu Kalal suggested three proposals during the session, including an Arab mechanism to monitor compliance with the 2025 Arab Media Code of Honor, a joint Arab digital archive to document violations by Israeli forces against journalists and media outlets in Palestine, in cooperation with Arab media unions and using approved digital verification standards, and an Arab professional framework for the use of artificial intelligence in media outlets, along with a joint training program in digital verification and forensic content analysis.

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