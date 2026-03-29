Iraq warns Al-Jazeera English over misinformation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission on Sunday warned Al-Jazeera English over a March 26 report on the Al-Habbaniyah camp attack, citing violations of accuracy and misinformation rules.

The regulator explained that the report risked misleading public opinion and ordered its removal or a formal correction, cautioning that repeated breaches could lead to suspension of the outlet.

Earlier, it imposed disciplinary measures on media figures, including a 90-day ban on Hussam Al-Taie, a 30-day ban on Nizar Haidar, and a warning to Ahmed Abdul Sada, and also warned Al-Arabiya Al-Hadath over a separate report.