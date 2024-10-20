Palestinian Resistance condemns Arab media for supporting “Israeli narratives"

Shafaq News/ The Palestinian resistance factions’ Joint Operations Room condemned certain Arab satellite channels for what it described as their role in adopting and broadcasting narratives that "serve the agenda of the Zionist enemy and demonize the resistance and its popular support base."

In a statement reported by the Palestinian Information Center, the factions accused these media outlets of "giving war criminals from the Zionist regime and anti-resistance Arab figures extensive platforms to spread lies while silencing voices that represent the living conscience of the Arab nation."

The statement said such actions amount to "a betrayal of both the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples in their struggle for dignity and freedom, and aid in the ongoing genocidal war against them."

"It is shameful and painful," the statement added, "that some Arab channels claim neutrality while the Zionist enemy commits unprecedented massacres on Arab lands against the Palestinian and Lebanese people."

The factions praised satellite channels that maintain professional standards by “siding with the truth, supporting the victims, and distinguishing between friends and foes in the conflict.”

In 2021, Palestinian resistance factions formed a "joint operations room" in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. The Room brought together the military wings of Fatah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad.