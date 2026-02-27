China orders immediate exit from Iran

Shafaq News- Beijing

On Friday, China urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Iran and called on those already in the country to leave “as soon as possible,” citing elevated security risks over a possible confrontation with Iran.

The Chinese Embassy in Tel Aviv also advised nationals in Israel to boost personal security measures and stay prepared for emergencies, while noting that commercial flights remain operational.

Earlier today, the US Embassy in Israel authorized the departure of certain staff members and their families, warning that travel by US government employees and their relatives could face new restrictions in parts of Israel, including the Old City of Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Iranian officials have previously warned that any future conflict involving the United States and Israel could surpass the scale of the 12-day confrontation in June 2025, signaling a possible multi-front response and threatening US interests if Iranian territory is hit.

Washington is weighing options should diplomacy fail. US media have cited discussions of limited strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities alongside broader contingency planning. Officials have noted expanded naval and air deployments as part of a strengthened regional posture.

The development comes after Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported progress on most elements of a potential agreement following a third round of Omani-mediated nuclear talks. US President Donald Trump has not publicly addressed the latest developments.

