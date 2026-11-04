Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he expected to reach an agreement with Democrats, while defending his handling of the war with Iran and insisting that Tehran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

Speaking to reporters, Trump indicated that Democrats had approached him and expressed confidence that a deal could be reached.

"We have done a great job on Iran, and the Strait of Hormuz is open," Trump said, adding that he would not have acted differently in his approach to Iran because US forces had destroyed its military capabilities.

He acknowledged that the war could affect the outcome of the midterm elections but maintained that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained a priority.

Trump also noted that he had anticipated a much bigger increase in oil prices as a result of the conflict, adding that he would make the same decision again if given the opportunity.

The conflict, he acknowledged, had caused a slight short-term increase in gasoline prices. However, he insisted that Washington had no choice but to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Trump further asserted that he had veto power over measures he opposed, adding that an agreement with Democrats was possible unless they chose to be "destructive."

Meanwhile, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called for an end to the war with Iran as soon as possible, criticizing what he described as Trump's inconsistent approach to the conflict.

At a news conference, Schumer accused Trump of failing to explain the war's objectives to the American public and repeatedly changing his position.

"His positions change from one day to the next, and from one minute to the next," Schumer said. "This war must end. It must end."

Separately, a White House post on Wednesday reminding Americans that Trump was still their president sparked widespread mockery on social media.

Published on X, the post read: "Trump is still your president."

It featured a photograph of Trump in the Oval Office, showing him with a stern expression, furrowed eyebrows, and clenched fists. Thousands of sarcastic comments appeared in response within less than two hours of publication.