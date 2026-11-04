Shafaq News- Washington

Democrats secured majorities in both chambers of the US Congress, preliminary election results showed on Wednesday, dealing a setback to US President Donald Trump.

According to the initial results, Democrats won 255 seats in the House of Representatives, compared with 180 for Republicans. The outcome marks a major shift from the previous balance of power, when Republicans held 218 seats to the Democrats' 214.

In the Senate, Democrats secured 51 seats, compared with 39 for Republicans. Before the election, Republicans held 53 seats, while Democrats had 45, with two independents caucusing with the Democratic Party.

In response to the Republican losses, Trump indicated that he would take on the role of a political analyst to examine the reasons behind the defeat. In an interview with The New York Times, he expressed his willingness to accept the midterm election results.

“We'll work with the Democrats, and we'll, you know, look forward to working with them. We'll probably work something out,” Trump was quoted as saying.

However, he warned that “Democrats will send things that are insane and I will veto them,” attributing some of the Republican losses to Iran. Voters “were probably not willing for the short-term consequence of the price of gasoline,” he added.

Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, said his party would now control both chambers of Congress, giving it the power to hold Trump accountable.

Democrats will now control the House and Senate and be able to hold Trump accountable. That's great. At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, we must do more. We must aggressively fight for working families. No more excuses. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 4, 2026

“That's great,” Sanders wrote on X, adding that “at a time of massive income and wealth inequality, we must do more. We must aggressively fight for working families.”

Americans voted on Tuesday in midterm elections widely viewed as a referendum on Trump's second term, with voters weighing high prices and the prolonged war with Iran as they determined control of Congress.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 of the Senate's 100 seats, and 36 governorships were up for election.

Read more: Americans vote in midterms seen as verdict on Trump