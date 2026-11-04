Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Wednesday framed the Democrats' victories over Republicans in the US midterm elections as a rejection of war by American voters, adding that Tehran "endorses this message."

"If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare," he wrote on X, linking the election results to concerns over living costs and opposition to US military involvement abroad.

Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message. If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) November 4, 2026

Preliminary results showed Democrats winning 255 seats in the House of Representatives, compared with 180 for Republicans. In the Senate, Democrats secured 51 seats, while Republicans won 39.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump expressed his willingness to accept the results, attributing some of the Republican losses to Iran. Voters "were probably not willing for the short-term consequence of the price of gasoline," he said, adding that "at the same time people understood the importance of what I've done with Iran."

Axios previously reported that the United States and Israel were preparing for a possible weeklong military campaign against Iran following the November 3 US midterm elections.

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ordered the armed forces to prepare for an immediate response to threats at any level, without geographical restrictions. He also instructed military commanders to revise their list of potential targets to include US and Israeli assets.