Shafaq News- Damascus

Easier visa procedures for traders between Syria and Iraq could strengthen trade, investment and business partnerships, with the impact expected to emerge gradually next year, Mohammed Imad Al-Mawlawi, an executive board member of the Rural Damascus Chamber of Commerce, said on Tuesday.

On Nov. 2, Anas Al-Bou, head of the Joint Foreign Relations Committee and a board member of the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce, told SANA that Iraq had approved easier entry visas for Syrian traders in the top, first, and second categories. Applications will require recommendation letters from the federation. The move follows a series of economic talks between the two countries and puts some of their agreements into practice.

Read more: Analysts: Iraq-Syria talks boost economic, security prospects

Al-Mawlawi told Shafaq News that easier travel would allow Syrian and Iraqi businesses to deal more directly with importers and distributors, track shipments and marketing campaigns, and send representatives to follow their operations on the ground. Cutting out some intermediaries could also lower costs, make it easier to exchange expertise and help traders reach new markets and take part in commercial events. Opportunities for greater cooperation span agriculture, industry, transport, logistics, transit trade, energy, construction materials and reconstruction.

Visa changes alone, however, would not be enough to drive investment, he said. Further steps are needed to improve border-crossing arrangements and simplify procedures that affect the movement of goods and businesses between Syria and Iraq.