Iraqi Integrity Committee blames ex-CBI employee for US sanctions on banks
Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi
Parliamentary Integrity Committee accused a former Central Bank of Iraq (CBI)
employee of being behind the US Federal Reserve sanctions on some banks in the
country.
A total of 32 out of 72 banks
operating in Iraq have been sanctioned.
Iraqi MP Vian Dakhil, a member of
the Integrity Committee, stated that the former CBI employee concealed emails
from the Federal Reserve, JPMorgan, and Citibank about banking operations.
“The failure to address these issues
resulted in sanctions against some banks…Most affected banks are unaware of the
reasons for the sanctions,” she added.
Unusual Situation
Meanwhile, economic expert Mustafa
Akram Hantosh told Shafaq News that Dakhil's statements are “closer to reality”
than those of the CBI.
He noted that “the collapse of the
Iraqi banking system and the sanctions on 32 Iraqi banks without clear charges
over the past year and a half is highly unusual, possibly a first-of-its-kind
incident in global banking.”
Lack of Solutions
“The worst aspect,” Hantosh
highlighted, “is the CBI's failure to provide serious solutions. Instead, the
CBI plans to cancel the Fitr platform by the end of 2024 and transfer
dollar-related operations to investor-owned banks and foreign ones (Jordanian
and Gulf).”
The expert further warned, “If the
CBI fails to address issues in Iraq’s banking sector, it could lead to the
collapse of the entire system and the loss of nearly 100,000 private banking
jobs to Jordan and Gulf countries.”
“Why don’t Iraqi banks secure
guarantees to open dollar accounts with correspondent banks (Citibank/JP
Morgan) like other countries in the region?” he asked. “Why the cooperation and
auditing mechanism with Ernst & Young for non-dollar currency transactions
remains undetermined or unannounced?”