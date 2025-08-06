CBI denies reports of restrictions on Bank of Baghdad’s dollar transactions

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) on Wednesday dismissed circulating reports claiming a suspension of US dollar transactions or restrictions on foreign transfers at the Bank of Baghdad.

In a statement, the CBI stressed that the “Bank of Baghdad is functioning with full compliance to its regulatory guidelines and monetary procedures”, rejecting what it described as "false claims" about halting its dollar operations.

"The Bank of Baghdad remains one of Iraq’s sound and solvent financial institutions," the Central Bank said, highlighting its important role in the country’s banking sector.

The clarification follows reports suggesting the bank and 34 others had faced sanctions or operational disruptions.