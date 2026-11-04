Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces fired heavy machine guns at farmland in Wadi Al-Raqqad and launched two flares over the area on Wednesday evening, while drones flew over Jamla village in the Yarmouk Basin of western Daraa, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The fire came from Israeli troops stationed at the Sihan (Sayhan) observation post inside the border strip, opposite Abidin village, who used a DShK heavy machine gun, according to the correspondent. Similar machine-gun fire was reported from the Al-Qalaa position north of Maariyah village.

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