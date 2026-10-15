US sanctions Iraqi bank in Iran-linked network

US sanctions Iraqi bank in Iran-linked network
2026-10-15T18:59:11+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Treasury Department on Thursday announced new sanctions targeting Iran-linked networks accused of circumventing US sanctions, covering 16 individuals and 10 entities, including an Iraqi bank.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Iraq-based International Development Bank for Investment and Finance (IDB), accusing it of providing Iran with access to US dollars and maintaining ties with Iranian government entities and Iran-aligned armed groups.

The measures also targeted Iranian offshore banks, exchange houses, financial operatives and oil intermediary Sayyed Ruhollah Razavi, whom Washington accused of helping move Iranian funds and oil revenues through foreign companies and financial networks.

On October 8, the Treasury Department sanctioned 17 vessels it said were part of Iran’s remaining shadow fleet.

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