US sanctions LPG shipping network, Iranian exchange house

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on Iran on Friday, targeting a network accused of exporting Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through front companies and a financial firm allegedly involved in moving funds for sanctioned Iranian banks.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) indicated that the measures target individuals, companies, and vessels accused of disguising Iranian LPG as Omani-origin fuel and exporting it to Asian markets through a network spanning the United Arab Emirates and China. The sanctions also target an Iranian exchange house and its leadership, which Washington accuses of facilitating foreign currency transactions on behalf of sanctioned Iranian banks..

The Treasury warned that individuals, companies, vessels, and financial institutions involved in facilitating Iranian trade or sanctions-evasion activities could face US sanctions, including secondary sanctions on foreign entities supporting Iranian commerce.

Today, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is designating a network of individuals, entities, and vessels responsible for shipping hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian-origin liquid petroleum gas⸺intentionally disguised as Omani LPG⸺to end users in South… — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) June 5, 2026

Earlier today, the US Indo-Pacific Command announced the interception of the sanctioned vessel Davina, noting that it would continue to enforce maritime law “to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran.”