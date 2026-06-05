US sanctions LPG shipping network, Iranian exchange house

US sanctions LPG shipping network, Iranian exchange house
2026-06-05T17:44:34+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on Iran on Friday, targeting a network accused of exporting Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through front companies and a financial firm allegedly involved in moving funds for sanctioned Iranian banks.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) indicated that the measures target individuals, companies, and vessels accused of disguising Iranian LPG as Omani-origin fuel and exporting it to Asian markets through a network spanning the United Arab Emirates and China. The sanctions also target an Iranian exchange house and its leadership, which Washington accuses of facilitating foreign currency transactions on behalf of sanctioned Iranian banks..

The Treasury warned that individuals, companies, vessels, and financial institutions involved in facilitating Iranian trade or sanctions-evasion activities could face US sanctions, including secondary sanctions on foreign entities supporting Iranian commerce.

Earlier today, the US Indo-Pacific Command announced the interception of the sanctioned vessel Davina, noting that it would continue to enforce maritime law “to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran.”

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