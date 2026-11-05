Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and US President Donald Trump's special envoy to Iraq, Tom Barrack, discussed efforts to ease regional tensions and prevent conflicts from spreading during a meeting in Baghdad on Thursday.

According to a statement from the prime minister's media office, al-Zaidi welcomed Barrack at his office, where they reviewed Iraq-US relations and prospects for expanding economic and investment cooperation.

The talks also addressed regional security challenges and the need to strengthen diplomatic efforts to contain crises and support stability.

The meeting came about an hour after al-Zaidi spoke by telephone with Trump about regional developments, security challenges and prospects for the coming period.

During the call, both sides emphasized continued coordination and consultation, prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further escalation, according to the prime minister's office.

Al-Zaidi reaffirmed Iraq's position on respecting national sovereignty and preventing its territory from being used to launch attacks against neighboring countries, calling for peaceful solutions to preserve regional security and stability.