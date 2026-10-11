Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out two airstrikes that destroyed an ISIS hideout in the Narin area of Diyala province on Sunday, the Security Media Cell said.

The operation followed intensive surveillance of ISIS remnants and was based on “precise and confirmed” intelligence provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate.

The strikes were coordinated with the Aerial Reconnaissance and Surveillance Center in the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the cell added.

Earlier, a security source told Shafaq News that Iraqi Air Force aircraft had targeted a hideout used by ISIS militants near the Narin River in the Lake Hamrin area of Khanaqin district.

The Security Media Cell did not report any casualties from the strikes.

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