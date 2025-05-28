ISIS hideout busted in Iraq’s Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi intelligence units raided an ISIS hideout in southern Diyala province, a security source confirmed.

The operation, led by the Intelligence Directorate under Diyala Operations Command, targeted a location in the Bahraz area identified through “sustained field monitoring.”

“The hideout was used to store arms and materials for planned operations,” the source said.

No detentions or casualties were reported.

Although ISIS no longer controls territory in Iraq, its remnants continue to operate in Diyala, exploiting rural terrain and weak local oversight.