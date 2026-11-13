Shafaq News- Basra

Lebanon held host Iraq to a 0-0 draw on Friday in the opening match of the Basra International Four Nations Tournament at Basra International Stadium.

The match kicked off at 6 p.m. local time, opening a competition that also features Iran and Palestine.

Iraq had more possession and showed greater attacking intent but struggled to create and convert chances in a low-tempo contest. Lebanon mounted few attacks, while Iraq failed to turn its advantage into goals.

Iraq coach Graham Arnold made several changes during the match to assess players’ readiness and performance and give as many players as possible playing time ahead of upcoming competitions.

Before kickoff, Aymen Hussein was honored for reaching 100 international appearances. Iraqi Olympic Committee President Aqeel Muftin, Iraqi Football Association President Younis Mahmoud and Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani joined Hussein in holding up an Iraq jersey bearing the number 100.