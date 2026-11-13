Shafaq News- Beirut

Iraq’s embassy in Lebanon has received the body of former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed Al-Alwani after DNA testing confirmed his identity, Iraqi Ambassador Mohammed Reda Al-Husseini told Shafaq News on Friday.

The handover came at his family’s request after medical and forensic examinations were completed.

The Lebanese forensic medical report set out the cause of death, and a copy would be given to the family. The embassy had begun completing the procedures to return the body to Iraq “as soon as possible.”

Al-Husseini said the embassy was closely following the investigation through cooperation between judicial and security authorities in both countries to establish the circumstances of the killing and identify those responsible. He noted the role Lebanon’s judiciary and security agencies for their assistance and cooperation with the embassy.

On November 10, the embassy said Lebanese security forces had found a body in an apartment in Beirut’s Tariq Al-Jadideh neighborhood. Decomposition prevented conclusive identification during an examination attended by the ambassador and a relative, prompting Lebanon’s prosecutor general to request DNA testing.

Read more: Former Iraqi MP Al-Alwani killing: Media office demands answers