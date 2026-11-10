Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's embassy in Beirut has identified the body of former lawmaker Ahmed Al-Alwani following examinations and standard identification procedures, a Foreign Ministry source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The discovery came after neighbors reported an unusual odor coming from a 12th-floor apartment in a residential building in Beirut.

Lebanese security authorities have launched an investigation into the cause and circumstances of his death, in coordination with the Iraqi Embassy, to complete the necessary legal procedures and arrange the transfer of his body.