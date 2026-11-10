Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Harakat Al-Nujaba, one of the country's prominent armed factions, announced on Tuesday that it would respond to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's call for "unity of the fronts."

In a statement, the movement endorsed Khamenei's message, in which he praised coordination among “resistance fronts” and the steadfastness of "Islamic resistance" in various countries.

"We pledge to remain steadfast alongside him on the path of the martyred leader, the path of resistance, and to maintain full readiness for all developments in the coming phase," Al-Nujaba said.

Last week, Khamenei issued directives to senior Iranian armed forces commanders to respond immediately to any potential threat, "without geographical restrictions."

In a related development, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Qaani said the "resistance front" had responded to the Iranian leader's directives on confronting the enemy "without limits,” adding that members of the “resistance front had demonstrated unity across different fronts following Khamenei's message.” He also noted that the front's leaders had received the message at the highest levels and had begun implementing its directives.