Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh on Thursday called for Baghdad to play a greater regional role, citing Iraq's potential to bring countries across the Middle East closer together.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-e Sadegh said stronger regional ties could help Middle Eastern countries achieve greater security and political self-reliance, adding that "hegemonic powers" are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain their influence in different parts of the world.

He also described recent political developments as evidence of a shifting international balance of power, claiming that countries that had previously sought to influence Iran's political affairs were now facing a different reality, with their calculations increasingly shaped by decisions made in Tehran.

On the demonstrations held across Iranian cities on November 4, Al-e Sadegh characterized the rallies as an expression of support for Iran's political system and opposition to US policies. He reaffirmed Tehran's opposition to "global arrogance," a principle that has underpinned the Islamic Republic since its establishment.

On Wednesday, in a message marking Iran's National Day of Struggle against Global Arrogance, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei praised the role of the "resistance front" in Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, and Palestine, describing its achievements, alongside military developments across the region, as signs of an emerging world order.

Meanwhile, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani said fighters from the Iran-aligned Axis of Resistance had declared their "absolute loyalty" to the "unity of arenas"* and pledged full commitment to the Supreme Leader's directives to confront adversaries without geographical limits.

*The "unity of arenas" (unity of fronts) refers to the strategy of coordinating pressure by Iran-aligned groups in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and the Palestinian territories against Israel and the United States.