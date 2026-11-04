Shafaq News- Tehran

Fighters of the Iran-aligned Axis of Resistance have declared their "absolute loyalty" to the "unity of arenas,*" Quds Force commander Brig. Gen. Esmail Qaani said on Wednesday, following Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's call to confront Iran's enemies without geographic limits.

In a message earlier on Wednesday marking Iran's National Day of Struggle Against Global Arrogance, Khamenei said Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz and its destruction of US military bases in the region amounted to "an initial jihad against arrogance on a regional scale," which "will take on much broader dimensions" in the event of renewed attacks.

This show of strength, "alongside the unity of the front of truth" and what he called the achievements of the resistance front from Palestine and Lebanon to Iraq and Yemen, marked "a bright and hope-inspiring beginning" toward "a new world order," Khamenei said.

* The "unity of arenas" (unity of fronts) refers to the strategy of coordinating pressure by Iran-aligned groups in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and the Palestinian territories against Israel and the United States.

Read more: Khamenei warns of broader response if US strikes again