Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Criminal Court for Combating Corruption sentenced a former Saladin governor who had previously served as director general of the province's Health Directorate to five years in prison.

The court convicted him under Article 319 of Iraq's Penal Code, in conjunction with Articles 47, 48 and 49 on complicity, after finding that he had benefited from contracting and procurement deals at the state-run North Refineries Company.

The North Refineries Company operates the Baiji refinery complex in Saladin province, historically one of Iraq's largest refining facilities.