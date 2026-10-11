Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) said on Sunday that it uncovered records of seven additional properties linked to the detained former head of Saladin province’s Accounts Department.

Acting on a court order, the Commission said investigators searched the former official’s home in Al-Alam district, seizing documents for three houses in residential complexes, two registered in his wife’s name and one in his own, along with four property deeds registered to his wife, her brother, and one of his sons.

CoI had seized 2.5 billion Iraqi dinars ($1.64M) from the suspect’s residence in late July and identified six investment properties registered in his wife’s name.

The former official remains in custody under Article 340 of Iraq’s Penal Code in connection with a 425-million-dinar ($279.61K) cheque allegedly issued using fictitious supporting receipts.

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1 USD = 1,520 Iraqi dinars