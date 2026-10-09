Saladin investment chief arrested over waste of public funds
2026-10-09T10:16:57+00:00
Shafaq News- Saladin
The Saladin Investigation Court, which handles integrity cases, has arrested the director general of the Saladin Investment Commission in connection with the alleged waste of public funds on an investment project in the province.
The investigating judge said the suspect’s statement had been recorded and legal proceedings had been initiated against him. The court ordered his detention under Article 340 of the Iraqi Penal Code.