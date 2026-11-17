Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said on Tuesday that there was no place for weapons outside state control or corruption in Iraq, pledging to pursue the goals outlined in his government's program.

According to the PM's Media Office, al-Zaidi chaired a meeting with senior security commanders in Najaf to review security conditions and the needs of local forces. He said stability was essential to economic development and public services and called for continued efforts to maintain security in the province.

Al-Zaidi also ordered security forces to act firmly against suspicious activities and violations that could undermine security, reaffirming his government's commitment to correcting “misguided practices and policies that have had negative consequences for Iraq.”

He directed the interior minister and the head of the Commander-in-Chief's Office to address the needs of Najaf's police command and other security units, ensuring they have the resources necessary to carry out their duties.