Shafaq News- Tehran

A fourth oil tanker exploded in the Strait of Hormuz after striking a naval mine, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.

Another maritime incident was reported near Oman, where the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a vessel caught fire after being struck for a second time about seven nautical miles north of Khasab port.

20261117 UKMTO WARNING 209-26 #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/HttvX8HYuv — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 17, 2026

In a separate incident, security guards aboard a vessel prevented armed men in a small boat from boarding the ship about 50 nautical miles southwest of Al Mukalla, Yemen, according to UKMTO.

20261117 UKMTO WARNING 210-26 #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/B1w71xYLbj — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 17, 2026

Military activity extended beyond the shipping incidents. Iranian media reported a US strike on the Nariman air defense site on Qeshm Island in southern Iran, while US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it intercepted several Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC toward Bahrain.

🚫 CLAIM: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed its drones hit a U.S. military radar system at a base in Bahrain early this morning. This is FALSE. ✅ FACT: Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC today towards Bahrain were intercepted without any damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel. CENTCOM and partner forces remain highly vigilant. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 17, 2026

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also warned that Tehran could apply the "same logic" as the US and Israel in targeting facilities, arguing that dams, ports, and power plants near their military bases could be considered "dual-use" infrastructure. He was responding to a New York Times report on Monday citing experts who suggested that Iran may have built dams and water projects to support underground missile bases.