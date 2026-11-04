Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s state-owned Maysan Oil Company has begun trial production at the Amarah Gas Separation Station at an initial rate of 3,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bpd), the Oil Ministry said on Wednesday.

Company Director General Hussein Kadhim Luaibi said output would gradually rise to the station’s planned capacity of 8,000 bpd in the coming days, while improvements to production facilities and infrastructure would help sustain operations.

Maysan province is home to several major oilfields, including Halfaya, where output stood at approximately 400,000 bpd in August, with around 190 million standard cubic feet of associated gas processed daily for local power plants and the national grid.

In June, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi announced plans to raise the country’s crude oil production to seven million bpd within three years, with Baghdad seeking greater investment in its upstream oil sector.