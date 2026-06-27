Iraq targets 7M bpd oil output in three years

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq aims to raise its crude oil production to 7 million barrels per day (bpd) within the next three years, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said on Saturday,

Speaking to Sky News, the PM noted that Baghdad has already presented the production target to US energy companies as it seeks greater investment in Iraq's upstream oil sector.

Last week, Iraq pushed to expand production capacity while pressing for greater flexibility under OPEC output quotas. Baghdad, the organization's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, has repeatedly argued that its production limits do not reflect its growing capacity or long-term development plans.

Al-Zaidi did not address Iraq's future membership in OPEC directly, days after speculation over a possible withdrawal was dismissed by the Oil Ministry. Instead, he emphasized the government's commitment to expanding oil production through international partnerships and investment.

The target would represent an increase of roughly 55–65% from Iraq's current production levels of about 4.2–4.5 million bpd, which fell to about 1.3 million bpd during the Hormuz closure before recovering.

Read more: No exit but Hormuz: Iraq's economic vulnerability exposed