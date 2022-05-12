Report

Iraq did not supply china with crude oil in April

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-12T08:40:24+0000
Iraq did not supply china with crude oil in April

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the Chinese customs data showed that Iraq did not export any lcrude oil to China in April 2022.

The data of the General Administration of Customs in China revealed that the largest suppliers to China in April were as follows: (from the largest)

• Malaysia: 2.141 million tons of crude oil.

• Russia: 2.35 million tons of crude oil.

• Saudi Arabia: 1.652 million tons of crude oil.

• Oman: 1.126 million tons of crude oil, about  22.86 million barrels per month.

• Kuwait: 982 thousand tons of crude oil.

It is noteworthy that Iraq exports about 67% of its crude oil to East Asia, particularly China and India, while the rest is exported to Europe and the United States.

