Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) fired a ballistic missile that directly hit Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, causing significant damage, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Wednesday.

Saree said the airport was unsafe and renewed the group’s warning to international airlines, workers, and travelers to avoid Saudi airspace, except over Mecca and Medina.

تمكنت قواتنا المسلحة بفضل الله من تنفيذ عملية استهداف لمطار خالد الدولي في عاصمة العدو السعودي الرياض بصاروخ باليستي وكانت الإصابة مباشرة وخلفت أضراراً كبيرةً في المطار. تؤكد القوات المسلحة أن مطار خالد الدولي غير آمن، وتجدد دعوتها لكل شركات الطيران العالمية والموظفين والمسافرين لعدم السفر عبر الأجواء السعودية كونها غير آمنة باستثناء أجواء المناطق المقدسة في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) November 4, 2026

A European Union Aviation Safety Agency advisory on Saudi airspace remains in effect and cites repeated missile and drone attacks in the Riyadh area, including at the airport.

Separately, the Defense Ministry of Yemen’s internationally recognized government said its forces advanced in eastern Al-Jawf province on Wednesday with support from warplanes and drones. The Houthis said they fired six ballistic missiles at troop concentrations in eastern Al-Jawf, Al Jazeera reported.

On November 3, the UN Population Fund said fighting and access restrictions in and around the southwestern city of Taiz had left more than 13,000 pregnant women without essential care, including 1,500 due to give birth within two weeks.