Shafaq News- Riyadh (Updated at 14:04)

One person was killed and 11 others injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said late Sunday, a day after a strike on the same airport killed 12 people.

The victim of Sunday's attack was a Pakistani resident of Saudi Arabia, and the injured, of various nationalities, were taken to hospital, GACA said. The attack also caused damage that is still being assessed.

Saturday's attack killed 12 people, including four Saudis, and injured 309, some critically, according to GACA.

Yemen's Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the operation against King Khalid International Airport began on Saturday evening and was carried out in three phases. On Sunday, the group said it had carried out four operations with ballistic and cruise missiles and drones against two Saudi airports and two facilities of the state oil company Saudi Aramco. Saudi authorities said King Fahd International Airport in the eastern city of Dammam had also come under attack.