Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region Presidency on Sunday condemned the Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia and calling for an end to the regional escalation.

The Presidency extended condolences to the Saudi leadership, government, people, and victims’ families, wished the wounded a speedy recovery, and stressed the need to protect civilians and preserve regional security.

رئاسة إقليم كوردستان تدين الهجوم على السعودية https://t.co/mpS9WeVJ2h https://t.co/1V6AMTjW3P — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) October 11, 2026

Saudi authorities reported that Saturday’s attack, the third targeting Riyadh’s international airport within days, killed at least 12 people, including four Saudis and eight foreign nationals, and wounded 309 others.