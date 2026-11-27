Shafaq News- Nottingham

Morgan Gibbs-White scored twice for Nottingham Forest to help beat Chelsea 3-2 at the City Ground on Friday, handing the visitors a third straight Premier League defeat.

Igor Jesus volleyed Forest ahead in the fifth minute, and Gibbs-White doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 51st after Wesley Fofana fouled Liam Delap. Chelsea substitute Emmanuel Emegha pulled one back three minutes later, but Gibbs-White ran onto Xaver Schlager’s pass to make it 3-1 after 72 minutes.

Emegha headed in Pedro Neto’s cross in the 89th minute before Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels saved from Geovany Quenda in stoppage time to secure the club’s first home win over Chelsea since 1997.

The result lifted Forest to 14th with 12 points, while Chelsea remained eighth with 16 after Friday’s only Premier League match.