Shafaq News- Wasit

Education officials and the Wasit Provincial Council are considering suspending classes in schools across the province for 10 days following the spread of meningitis, a security source told Shafaq News on Friday.

The source, who is a member of the provincial council, said authorities had contacted the Wasit Health Directorate to obtain an updated assessment of the outbreak following a disinfection campaign launched on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Wasit Education Directorate announced precautionary measures, including postponing school examinations, parent-teacher meetings, school trips and religious coming-of-age celebrations for female students, as well as suspending extracurricular activities.

The measures followed reports of approximately 15 deaths, including students, and around 30 infections, all involving students, in Wasit.

In Najaf province, a source reported five meningitis cases, including one death. The remaining patients are receiving treatment at the German Hospital in the provincial capital, the source said, adding that health authorities in Dhi Qar province are monitoring the situation for potential infections.