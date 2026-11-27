Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s federal government said Friday it would seek a constitutional resolution to its dispute with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) at national talks on December 1.

“We look forward to the December 1 dialogue in a national spirit grounded in the Constitution and guided by the interests of all Iraqis,” government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi said in a statement.

Al-Aboudi called respect for the Kurdistan Region’s status under Iraq’s federal system a binding legal commitment.

Iraq’s four top officials backed the talks on Wednesday. Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan proposed convening the meeting with the parties involved in the dispute.

Tensions escalated on Tuesday after Al-Zaidi ordered federal authorities to take control of all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region and required federal Oil Ministry approval for exports of crude oil and petroleum products. He also directed the ministry to manage its oilfields under Kurdish security control in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin and Diyala.

Kurdish leaders rejected the orders, saying they conflicted with earlier agreements between Baghdad and Erbil. Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani urged Baghdad to respect Kurdistan’s constitutional status and resolve the dispute through the Constitution.

Read more: Baghdad-Erbil oil dispute exposes constitutional fault lines