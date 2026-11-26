Shafaq News- Wasit

Around 15 people, including students, have died of meningitis in Iraq’s Wasit province, while nearly 30 students have contracted the disease, provincial council member Habib Al-Badri told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Authorities had formed a crisis team and would launch a large-scale school disinfection campaign on Friday, according to Al-Badri. Hospitals were also instructed to prepare dedicated wards for patients, while treatment supplies remained insufficient at the Health Ministry's warehouses, with each injection costing 180,000 Iraqi dinars.

He attributed the spread of the disease to several factors, particularly low vaccination rates among children under six and environmental pollution.

Earlier on Thursday, Iraq's Education Ministry directed local education officials to coordinate with health authorities to monitor reported meningitis cases, assess students' health, and implement preventive measures.