Shafaq News- Baghdad

Former US diplomat Victoria Taylor urged Washington on Thursday to help broker a settlement between Baghdad and Erbil, warning that Iraq’s federal measures on border security and oilfields could weaken the Kurdistan Region’s autonomy.

Taylor, a former US deputy assistant secretary of state for Iraq and Iran, said tensions remained high after Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi announced that federal forces would deploy along the Kurdistan Region’s international borders and that Baghdad would take over the management of federally owned oilfields in disputed areas.

Read more: Iraqi leaders back talks on Baghdad-Erbil dispute

Taylor said Baghdad presented the measures as an effort to stop direct sales of oil and petroleum products that federal authorities consider smuggling. She added that the moves served two purposes: showing that Al-Zaidi’s crackdown extended beyond alleged smuggling linked to Shiite groups in Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr), and expanding federal control over oil and gas as part of a broader push to curb Kurdish autonomy.

Tensions remain high over Iraqi PM al-Zaidi's recent announcements that that the Iraqi government would deploy federal security forces to Kurdistan's borders and would seize oil fields in the disputed territories. The moves assert greater federal control over Iraq's oil resources, purportedly to halt the direct sale of oil and oil products which federal authorities assert is smuggling. For Baghdad, the steps achieve two goals: 1) they allow the PM to demonstrate that he has not just targeted Shia oil smuggling in Jurf al-Sakhr and 2) they continue to strengthen federal control over Iraq's oil and gas resources, continuing an overall trend towards greater federal power and less Kurdish autonomy. For the Kurds, the stakes could not be higher and the timing could not be worse. This US administration is much less supportive of federalism generally and has been less willing to intervene in intra-Iraqi disputes. But let's be clear: tackling oil sales in Jurf al-Sakhr and in Kurdistan are not equivalent! Jurf oil sales provided revenue for a Iran-backed militia that is launching attacks within Iraq and against its neighbors. By contrast, Kurdistan is a semi-autonomous region according to Iraq's own constitution. International and Iraqi (Baghdad-based) court decisions have asserted Baghdad's control over oil sales, but issues of revenue sharing between Baghdad and Erbil are poorly defined in constitution. The hydrocarbons law was first submitted to the Council of Representatives in 2007 and still has not passed. These issues between Baghdad and Erbil need to be resolved through negotiation, not by directive -- and certainly not through force. And by all means, I urge political leaders in Baghdad to turn the focus back to the militias, who are by far the most urgent threat for the Iraqi state. And I urge the United States to use its significant influence to de-escalate this situation and help broker a solution that protects the important balance between Baghdad and Erbil. — Victoria J. Taylor (@VictoriaT_) November 26, 2026

Oil sales in Jurf Al-Sakhr had generated revenue for an Iran-backed armed faction that carried out attacks in Iraq and neighboring countries, Taylor noted, arguing that the Kurdistan Region’s status as an autonomous region under Iraq’s constitution made it a different case.

She said Iraqi and international rulings had affirmed Baghdad’s authority over oil sales, while the constitution left revenue-sharing arrangements unclear. A federal oil and gas bill first submitted to parliament in 2007 remains unpassed.

“I urge political leaders in Baghdad to turn the focus back to the militias, who are by far the most urgent threat for the Iraqi state,” she continued, calling on Washington to help preserve the balance of power between Baghdad and Erbil.

Read more: Kurdish blocs present roadmap for Baghdad–Erbil dispute