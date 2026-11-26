Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Brig. Gen. Mohammed Aziz Abdullah took command of Iraq’s First Energy Police Brigade on Thursday, succeeding Brig. Gen. Azad Mohammed Jawamir, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the handover was part of a rotation of leadership posts within the Energy Police Directorate.

The brigade protects oil facilities in Kirkuk and Nineveh, where a federal committee recently examined oil sites and transport routes as part of an investigation into suspected oil smuggling from Kirkuk.

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