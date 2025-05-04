Kirkuk seeks Australian partnership on energy, education

Shafaq News/ Kirkuk is seeking cooperation on strategic projects in the energy and education sectors with Australia, Provincial Council Chairman Ibrahim Mohammed Al-Hafidh announced on Sunday.

Al-Hafidh told Shafaq News that the province had extended an official invitation to Australian Ambassador to Iraq Glenn Miles to benefit from Australia’s expertise, adding that Kirkuk is open to serious international companies and is open to investments that improve service delivery and economic conditions.

Discussions with the Australian envoy focused on practical avenues for cooperation, particularly in gas investment and infrastructure development in the energy sector, which the local council considers a priority, he noted.

Al-Hafidh also highlighted that Australia had helped construct several schools in Hawija district.

Notably, trade between Australia and Iraq has seen steady growth in recent years, with Australia exporting $343M worth of goods to Iraq in 2023. The primary exports include wheat ($323M), sheep and goat meat ($7.08M), and cheese ($5.06M), reflecting Iraq’s reliance on Australian agricultural products. Over the past five years, Australian exports to Iraq have increased at an annualized rate of 10.9%, rising from $205M in 2018.