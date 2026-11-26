Shafaq News- Baghdad

Women journalists and media workers in Iraq are facing growing online abuse over their reporting, public appearances and views, Raya Faeq, head of the Iraqi Women Journalists’ Assembly, told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Faeq said smear campaigns, threats, blackmail and incitement were aimed at silencing women, limiting their role in public life and pushing them to censor themselves.

Speaking during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, Faeq called on news organizations, government agencies, online platforms and the justice system to work together so women could report and speak freely without intimidation.

“The price of speaking out should never be fear, defamation or threats,” Faeq said. She added that protecting women journalists from abuse was essential to press freedom and democracy.

Read more: The treacherous reality for journalists in Iraq