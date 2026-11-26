Shafaq News- Garmian

Iraqi border guards temporarily closed the Pashta border crossing with Iran on Thursday in the Bamo subdistrict, part of the Garmian administration in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), pending a review of its management arrangements.

A source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News that the closure was carried out by the Third Battalion of the 21st Brigade of the Iraqi Border Guard Forces, describing reports of an army raid as inaccurate.

The closure was part of administrative and organizational measures taken by the border guards, not a military operation, the source said, adding that the crossing will remain temporarily closed until a delegation and a special committee from Baghdad arrive next week to introduce changes and agree on a new management mechanism.

The discussions are expected to determine the arrangements for resuming commercial exchanges and truck traffic through the crossing.

Trucks carrying goods were allowed to cross into Iran until Thursday evening, shortly before the temporary closure took effect, the source clarified.

Reopening the crossing will depend on the outcome of the Iraqi delegation's discussions and agreement on the new management arrangements. The Border Guard Forces are expected to assume responsibility for monitoring and controlling the crossing.

The closure followed efforts by Iraq's federal government to tighten control over unofficial border crossings in the KRI, following directives from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali al-Zaidi to close unofficial crossings with neighboring countries and bring them under federal supervision.

Separately, Halabja District Commissioner Samko Salar confirmed that the closure followed a decision issued by Baghdad and was implemented by the Border Guard Forces stationed in the area.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Salar denied reports that additional military forces had arrived at the crossing or that any attempt had been made to storm it.

Salar confirmed that Baghdad had ordered the closure but said local authorities had not been informed how long it would remain in effect.

A separate source said that federal customs police had closed the Al-Waleed trade crossing with Syria, without giving further details. The crossing, on the Faysh Khabur–Rabia road, was administered by the Faysh Khabur crossing authority and used for trade between the Kurdistan Region and northeastern Syria.