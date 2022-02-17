A bomb from ISIS war remnants injures two shepherds in Kafri, official says

Shafaq News/ Two shepherds were reportedly injured in an explosive device blast in the district of Kafri, Garmyan, earlier today, Thursday.

The head of the Media and Relations Department in Garmyan's Police Command, Lieutenant-Colonel Ali Jamal al-Qaddouri, said that a roadside bomb from the remnants of ISIS terrorist groups struck the vehicle of the shepherds in a mountainous area near the village of Qushalan.

"The security forces evacuated the injured persons and started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident," he said.