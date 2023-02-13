Flared Gas to produce Electricity, a one-of-its-kind project in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region Government (KRG) started producing Electricity using flared gas from oil wells to reduce the impact of this gas on the environment.

The Garmian waste-gas-to-power-plant project is a 165-MW facility of its kind in Iraq and Kurdistan, which generates power from Hasira oil wells. The plant was completed in 2021 and since has created 118 job opportunities for the residents. KRG explained.

The project was constructed on 35 donums land and consisted of 180 generators and 45 exchangers. Each generator can produce 0.9 MW of Electricity, and its daily production has been estimated at 100 MW.

The Cabinet said it took environment-friendly policies to minimize the harms of waste gas on the environment. Besides its economic benefits.